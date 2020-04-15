Remembrance stone placed on Roane County High football field for late player

A community that was crippled by grief months ago has found a way to remember someone special they lost. Members of the Roane County community came together Wednesday to build a remembrance stone for Alex Miller.

He was a Roane County High School football player who collapsed during a football game. For previous coverage: CLICK HERE.

Officials say he was given CPR and was rushed to the hospital. Miller died at the hospital later that night. The stone meant to honor his memory sits on the football field.

"I think it's the perfect placement, I think it's where it needed to be," said Roane County Football Coach Paul Burdette. "We have a big helmet, inflatable helmet, that we come out of before the games on Friday night, and it was kind of strategically placed there that way."

The memorial was finished about a month ago, but because it was placed on the field right when the pandemic was getting underway, it hasn't been seen much by the public.

Coach Burdette says he and members of the Roane community miss Miller everyday.

"Alex was an amazing young man and a great friend and a brother and a part of our football family," Burdette said.

With the new football season lingering in the background, those who have a connection with Alex can only hope he is looking down from above.

'Alex touched many lives with his story ... the way Alex lived his life and the legacy, that will be carried out because that is phenomenal," Burdette said.

Burdette says he hopes next season's players will apply some of end of game traditions to the memorial. But he says he will let the players decide what that tradition will be.

