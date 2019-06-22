Men admit to using dating app to set up robbery in Kentucky park

Three men have confessed to using a dating app to set up a robbery, according to police.

The incident happened Thursday at Lampkin Park in Bowling Green, according to a WBKO report. Bowling Green Police said Kenan Husic, 21, used Tinder to arrange a meeting with a female victim. The pair arrived at the park separately and Husic joined the woman inside her car.

The victim told police another car pulled up behind hers shortly after. Admir Becirovic, 18, approached the car and allegedly stole the female victim’s purse and phone at gunpoint. In an effort to further stage the robbery, police said Becirovic took Husic’s phone, too.

Police said the victim was knocked to the ground and she believes she was hit in the head with a gun.

After staying in the car for a short time, Husic was picked up by his brother and proceeded to report the robbery to police. But not before the victim was able to get his license plate number, which ultimately led police to the vehicle used in the robbery.

“In this particular case I’m not sure how she held it together enough to be able to get the license plate off of the vehicle," Ronnie Ward with the BGPD said. "But we’re grateful she did. I mean, it obviously made a great big difference in this case.”

Officers discovered a gun and the female victim’s purse inside the vehicle.

An investigation revealed Husic, Becirovic and a 17-year-old who has not been identified worked together to set up the crime. All of the men admitted their involvement, according to police.

The men are facing robbery charges. The female victim was taken to a hospital for head injuries, though her condition has not been released.