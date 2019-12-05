Men arrested in Mingo County accused of selling drugs

Pills, drug trafficking tools and tens of thousands of dollars were pulled from a home Thursday by the Mingo County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies executed a search warrant at a home and left with $66,828, oxycodone pills and items deputies say are used to sell illegal narcotics.

Deputies say the home belongs to Jessie Gravley Sr. and Jessie Gravley Jr. Both were arrested and now face charges for conspiracy and delivery of a controlled substance.

