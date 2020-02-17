Men from Columbus, Ohio arrested on drug charges in Wayne County, W.Va.

A drug investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit ended with the arrest of two men from Columbus, Ohio.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, approximately one pound of crystal methamphetamine was seized along with a distribution quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, and cash.

Yohannes Tewolde, formerly of Sudan, is charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and pseudoephedrine altered.

Thomas Mullugeta is charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and pseudoephedrine altered.

The Fort Gay Police Department assisted in the operation and a K-9 with the sheriff's department indicated the presence of illegal drugs on the vehicle.

