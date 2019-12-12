Police raid Huntington "trap house"

Two men from Detroit, Mich. are now behind bars, accused of selling illegal drugs in Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.

The two-week drug investigation was conducted by the Huntington Police Department and the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

The team executed two separate search warrants in Huntington on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Officers tell WSAZ.com the first took place at 12:10 p.m. at 925 Monroe Ave. Officers described the house as a "trap house" for the drug-trafficking organization.

Officers say large amounts of crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and a stolen firearm was found inside the home.

The second search warrant was executed 35 minutes later at 122 West 9th Ave.

According officers, two members of the accused drug-trafficking organization were found inside, along with drug trafficking tools, two firearms and 91 ecstasy pills.

Marcus Walls Jr., aka "Mo," 23, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Deon Cunningham, aka "Savage," 24, was charged with being a prohibited person with a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

