Men linked to drug trafficking organization arrested in Huntington bust

Four men accused of being members of a Michigan drug trafficking organization are now behind bars.

Officials say their arrests Wednesday are a result of a two-week investigation by the Huntington Police Department, the Barboursville Police Department and West Virginia State Police.

The men were found while police executed a search warrant at a home at 239 Springdale Ave. in Huntington.

Officials say they were in possession of drug-trafficking tools and significant evidence linking them to fraudulent activity across the Tri-State.

Investigators seized fake Social Security cards, fake drivers' licenses, an embossing machine, and two vehicles.

Law enforcement also left with four firearms, one of which was reported stolen, a large amount of marijuana and digital scales.

Police say these suspects were arrested on the following charges:

David Stephens, aka "Frog," 31, of Inkster, Michigan, and 239 Springdale Ave. Stephens was charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and transferring and receiving stolen property.

Gino Jones, 29, of Ypsilanti, Michigan. Jones was charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and related activity in connection with access devices and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Austin Bordine, 21, of Dundee, Michigan. Bordine was charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and related activity in connection with access devices and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Kevin Johnson, 21, of Williston, North Dakota. Johnson was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Police say more arrests in this case are expected.

