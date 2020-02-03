Men who found missing kids saw it on social media five minutes prior

Dylan Wade says his side-by-side got stuck behind Kings River Worship Center Sunday and on Monday he and his friend, Joseph Hunt went to retrieve it. But little did they know, they were actually going to find something worth so much more.

Deputies say Lucas Holmes, 11, Delaney Holmes, 9, and Kaylena Holmes, 8, were spotted behind Kings River Worship Center Monday afternoon.

"We were coming up the hill and we seen them running across the path," Wade said.

According to Kanawha Sheriff's deputies, Lucas Holmes, 11, Delaney Holmes, 9, and Kaylena Holmes, 8, ran away from their home, west of St. Albans, just before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Kanawha Sheriff's office bloodhounds, a West Virginia State Police helicopter and about 30 people in law enforcement set out to search for the missing kids. But it wasn't until about 10 hours later they were spotted by Wade and Hunt.

"I just jumped out of the side-by-side and took off running after them," Wade said.

Deputies say the three kids were only wearing jackets and pajamas.

"They were scared."

The siblings are all adopted by the same family and told a foster child in the home they wanted to go to New York before running away.

"They indicated to one of the other kids at the residence that they, for some reason, wanted to go to New York," Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said.

Deputies say, aside from having dozens of law enforcement members out searching, the kids' faces were all over social media. Hunt says that they had just scrolled past a post about 10 minutes before finding the kids.

"We were driving down the road and talking about it and just so happen that five minutes later, up the hill, there they are," Hunt said.

Both Hunt and Wade say they just so happened to be in the right place at the right time.

"Didn't expect to wake up and find three kids that were missing," Hunt told WSAZ. "We almost just left and didn't come back, just leave the razor up there until a dry day but luckily we did go back."

Rutherford also said CPS has been notified and, along with deputies, will be talking with the kids.

They were checked out by medics on scene and appeared to be in good shape, but were taken to the hospital as a safety precaution.

