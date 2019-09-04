Meteorologist Drew Narsutis demonstrates the lethal power of storm surge

Most deaths from hurricanes and tropical storms are caused by drowning, and meteorologist Drew Narsutis takes a look at the lethal effect of storm surge.

Storm surge is a massive buildup of water pushed ashore as the hurricane’s eye approaches land.

While Hurricane Dorian, once a Category 5 monster, has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, he still has the potential to bring massive flooding to the Southeast coast.

Places such as Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, are forecast to have up to an 8-foot storm surge as Dorian tracks along the coast.

Using Augmented Reality graphics, Narsutis shows how just 6 inches of moving water can knock a person off their feet, while a foot can float most cars.

