Meth found in Lifesavers Gummies package, according to NC deputies

Deputies say an Eastern Carolina woman was getting meth in the mail with the help of Lifesavers Gummies.

Beaufort County deputies say they learned that Lori Murphy, of Washington, NC was getting meth through the U.S. Mail.

After first buying meth from Murphy, and then watching the woman's home on Dan Taylor Road, they arrested Murphy when she received a package last Friday.

That package contained a bag of the popular candy along with two plastic bags of meth, which had been opened and resealed, according to deputies.

The 50-year-old woman was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed on a $13,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2019 WITN via Gray Television. All rights reserved.