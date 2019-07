A burglary investigation led deputies to the arrest of three people.

While investigating they discovered stolen property, meth, pills and cash.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department arrested Katrina Boley, 21, of St. Albans, in connection with the burglary,

Ricky Clark Jr., 26, of St. Albans, and James Franklin Cobb Jr., 57 of South Charleston, are both charged in connection to the meth.

The trio was arrested Friday at a home along Scott Drive in St. Albans.