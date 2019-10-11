Metro 911 dispatchers formally recognized as first responders

When people think of first responders, the first people who come to mind are generally the firefighters, EMS, and police.

The Kanawha County Commission recognized Metro 911 dispatchers for their dedication and hard work.

But Thursday night, Kanawha County commissioners wanted to remind people that those people who we never see on an emergency scene also share that title.

A proclamation recognizing Metro 911 dispatchers as first responders was a chance to put a spotlight on the men and women who stay calm when life can be scary and hectic for the person on the other end of the phone.

Commissioners say it's important to give credit because nobody could do their job at the scene of an emergency without the dispatchers' hard work.

"A dispatcher, you don't see them. you talk to them, they'll save your life. But some folks, they think well they've got this cushy job where they sit around. I can assure you, they don't have a cushy job," Commission President Kent Carper said.

