Metro 911 employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Metro 911 employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kanawha County Commission made the announcement Friday. It said the center will remain in operation and all calls will be answered.

“We had in place the most the best possible protocols to prevent what would eventually occur," the commission said in a release. "We had in place a sophisticated febrile detection system and the employee did not enter the 911 Center."

Specific details about the affected person have not been released.

Commissioners say the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has used contact tracing to determine those the person has been in contact with in the past 72 hours. Employees were contacted, and drive-up and onsite testing was scheduled for all potential contacts.

“The 911 system will stay in operation and the phones WILL be answered," Commission President Kent Carper said in a release. "Operations will not stop. Months ago we implemented a robust, multiple-tiered plan for a potential situation like this.

Commissioner Ben Salango said in the release, “The protection of the employees at the 911 Center and the EOC is of the upmost importance as they are first responders. We are grateful for the quick action of the Health Department to provide testing for those that were in contact with the employee.”

