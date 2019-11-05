Michael Adams elected as Kentucky secretary of state

Voters have chosen Michael Adams to serve as Kentucky’s next secretary of state.

The Republican defeated his opponent, Democrat Heather French Henry, with 709,717 votes.

Adams says he wants to amend early voting laws to reduce wait times and change state code to allow for a choice between absentee voting in person or by mail.

He also wants to allow voters to change party registration up until the voter registration deadline. Currently, Kentuckians must change parties the year before the election.

Adams also wants to make it more difficult for people to break voting laws. He supports the idea of a photo ID law. Right now, Kentuckians can vote with a credit card and other forms of identification that don’t have photos.

“Photo ID is a common-sense reform that our neighboring states of Indiana, Tennessee and Virginia have already enacted, as well as other states around the country,” Adams’ campaign website states. “It’s been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court. To address legitimate concerns about discrimination, Michael Adams will also work to include funding so that any citizen legitimately qualified to vote, who can’t afford an ID, can get one for free.”

His platform also includes improving cybersecurity “by requiring that county clerks use password-protected WiFi.” He also plans to tackle removing people who have died or moved out of state from the voter rolls.

