Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, freed from jail

A woman convicted of manslaughter for urging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself has been released from jail.

Michelle Carter leaves the Bristol County jail, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Dartmouth, Mass., after serving most of a 15-month manslaughter sentence for urging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in 2014. The 23-year-old, released three months early for good behavior, will serve five years of probation. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Michelle Carter was freed Thursday morning after serving most of a 15-month sentence at the Bristol County jail in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

The 23-year-old Plainville native got out more than three months early for good behavior. She will now serve five years of probation.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week declined to hear Carter’s conviction appeal.

Prosecutors say Carter caused the 2014 death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, when she told him in a phone call to get back into his carbon monoxide-filled truck.

In the days leading up to Roy’s death, Carter sent him texts that encouraged him to follow through on his suicide plan and chastised him when he didn’t.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.