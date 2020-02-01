Michigan inmate "improperly" let go by Scioto County officials

After serving almost ten years of at least a fifteen year prison sentence, a Detroit man managed to walk right out of the Scioto County jail.

Michigan authorities are searching for Talleon Stephon Brazil after they say he was improperly released on bond by the Scioto County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release by the Michigan Department of Corrections, Brazil was serving time in the Saginaw Correctional Facility, over 100 miles north of Detroit, when Scioto County officials picked him up on Jan. 14 to face the judge for a drug charge in Portsmouth.

According to Scioto County inmate records, Brazil was released on $50,000 bond a week later. The Michigan Department of Corrections was notified of the mistake on Thursday.

Along with the Michigan Department of Corrections, the U.S. Marshals Service task force, the Michigan State Police, the Detroit Police Department and the Wayne County (Michigan) Sheriff’s Office are all actively searching for Brazil.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says that they believe that Brazil is back in the Detroit area but if you believe that you see him, officials say not to approach him and contact local law enforcement.

WSAZ reached out to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office for their comment on Brazil, but they declined.

