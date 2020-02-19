Michigan man arrested on drug charges in Scioto County traffic stop

A Michigan man faces drug charges after a traffic stop on U.S. 23 in Scioto County that turned up nearly $10,000 worth of cocaine, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

Troopers say the incident happened last Thursday when an SUV was pulled over for following another vehicle too closely.

A K-9 alerted troopers to possible drugs in the vehicle, and a search turned up 98 grams of cocaine worth about $9,800.

Clay N. Richbow, 39, of Detroit, a passenger in the SUV, was charged with possession of cocaine. He was taken to the Scioto County Jail.

If convicted, Richbow faces up to 11 years in prison and as much as a $20,000 fine, investigators say.

