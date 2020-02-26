Russell Middle School teacher arrested

A middle school teacher was arrested Wednesday afternoon, according to Russell Independent Schools.

In a statement, the Superintendent of Russell Independent Schools said the Russell Middle School teacher is no longer employed by the school district and is prohibited from returning to district property.

The matter is currently being investigated by the Flatwoods Police Department.

"We take these matters very seriously and the safety of our students continues to be our top priority," said Superintendent Dr. M. Sean Horne.

School leaders are not releasing further information at this time.

