Former middle school girls basketball coach facing charges for inappropriate relationship

A former middle school girls basketball coach is now facing sexual abuse charges for pursuing a relationship with a high school student.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer received information about the relationship from the Braxton County High School principal.

The officer searched Tyler Hembree's cell phone and found text messages between him and the victim. The officer stated one message was about "going to the next step in their relationship." Officials say in the messages Hembree was advising the victim to keep their relationship private until she was of age.

In a statement to police, Hembree, 26, told officers he held the victims hand and kissed her a few weeks ago while driving back from Webster County. He also told officers about another insist when he kissed the victim at a rest area while traveling from Clay County.

Hembree also admitted to officers that he knew his communication with the victim was wrong.

The Superintendent of Braxton County Schools confirms the man was a coach but is no longer employed by the Braxton County Board of Education.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.