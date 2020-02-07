Middle school teacher arrested while at the board of education office

A middle school teacher has been arrested after West Virginia State Police received a complaint of criminal sexual misconduct.

Capt. Shannon Oglesby tells WSAZ.com a corporal received the complaint on Monday, Jan. 13. She says the complaint involved the solicitation of students at Chapmanville Middle School.

Cameron Gerald Bookman, 27, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Logan County Board of Education Office.

Bookman is now in the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

