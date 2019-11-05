Mike Harmon re-elected as Kentucky auditor

Incumbent Mike Harmon will serve a second term as Kentucky’s auditor.

The Republican defeated Democrat Sheri Donahue with 616,018 votes.

Harmon was first elected auditor in 2015. Before that, he spent 13 years as a member of Kentucky’s House of Representatives. His district included Boyle and Casey counties.

"It has been a privilege serving as Auditor for the past three years and working every day to lead an office dedicated to making government more effective, efficient, and ethical,” Harmon states on his campaign website. “There is always more work to be done, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to increase transparency and accountability at all levels of government."

