Mild winter benefits road projects and funding

Southern Ohio dealt with a mild winter this year.

ODOT District 9 says the mild winter has saved them money in wages and materials.

"When we get one, it's a nice break," said Matt McGuire, public information officer for Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 9.

That means crews were able to continue to work on various road projects -- ones they would normally have to hold off on until spring.

"Here in Lawrence County we've already had a couple culverts replaced during the winter, which ordinarily would not be a winter activity at all," McGuire said.

Less snowfall means less snow removal. ODOT District 9 says their use of salt is down 76 percent from this time last year.

Crews have logged 12,600 hours, which is a 68 percent reduction from the same time period last year.

"I mean, the good news is then we already have salt stockpiled and ready to go for next season," McGuire said. "That will hopefully reduce the amount of money we have to spend on material."

But the area has seen an increase in rainfall, which poses its own set of problems.

"We have to contend with high water," McGuire said. "That's a particularly prevalent issue here in Lawrence County, as well as Scioto and Jackson counties."

Rock slide mitigation will continue along U.S. 52 and will ramp up as spring gets closer.

"We have some bridge replacements and some resurfacing projects," McGuire said. "So it's going to be an exciting year construction wise."

ODOT plans to roll out their summer construction program sometime later this month.