Military family stuck in Putnam County after wreck

Tuesday’s wreck on U.S. Route 35 affected more than just those slowed down by the traffic.

A family involved in a car crash while moving to a new home is stuck in Hurricane following the incident.

While wrecks can be stressful for anyone, it is especially inconvenient for Keaton and Alex Ward, who were moving their family to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where Keaton is stationed, from Terre Haute, Indiana.

The wreck happened Tuesday when Keaton's father-in-law, who was hauling Alex’s car in a trailer behind him, swerved to miss a garbage truck that stopped abruptly.

While he managed to miss the garbage truck and an oncoming semi, the attached trailer, along with Alex’s car on top, were totaled. The semi also hit Keaton, who was close behind the trailer.

“Pretty much everything we had was in our two cars, so we were moving from Indiana to North Carolina,” Keaton said.

“So everything we had, I firearms in my car, she had a TV. We had electronics like Wi-Fi routers, all our baby clothes for our kids...everything we had.”

While they've been stuck in Hurricane, Keaton Ward has been unable to get quick help from the Army or his insurance provider.

“Just family has been trying to help us out, send us money,” Keaton said. “My father has been in touch with an emergency line. He gave me a number for an emergency line, but other than that it's just family. People sending prayers and stuff.”

For now, the couple is just trying to find a way to get to Fort Bragg and move on.

“Like I said, we were moving from Indiana to North Carolina and we had everything that we had in those two cars and now they're gone,” Keaton said.

“So we're just trying to get back, trying to get home.”