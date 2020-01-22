Milton Little League dealing with string of vandalism and break-ins

The Milton Little League has been dealing with vandalism and break-ins at their field for months.

Buddy Lee Daniels, 33, and Susan Samson, 43, were arrested Tuesday after police say they found them inside the press box at the Milton One Little League complex.

At the beginning of January, the upstairs of the press box was ransacked. Police say someone broke in, leaving clothes, bottles and trash scattered. All of the windows were busted out.

Milton Police say they have not made any arrests in that case but are still investigating.

On Tuesday, police say they were alerted to some people going into the downstairs of that same press box. When they arrived, police say they found Buddy Lee Daniels, 33, and Susan Samson, 43, inside.

"They came in and found the two of them laying under this blanket," said Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons.

He said it appears the two had been living in that area of the press box for a couple of days. He says the two broke the hasp on the door to get in.

Both are facing charges of criminal trespass and destruction of property.

Scott Foster has kids that play with the little league. He says they have been dealing with these types of issues since his kids became involved.

"Milton is such a giving community, some of the most giving people you will ever meet, and it's sad that a few people have to ruin that," Foster said. "We are going to do everything we can to put a stop to it."

He says it is disheartening to think that people would take advantage of not only the volunteers with the little league, but the kids that play ball there.

Foster says they have dealt with issues in the past with people trying to break into the concession stand. He says they have also had to put padlocks on the dugouts because people were living there.

He says he found out about the latest incident on Facebook and was glad to see that an arrest had been made in at least one of the cases.

In the last few months, Milton and Ona's little league teams merged together. The team is now called Ona Milton Little League.

Now, volunteers and parents say they will be working to clean up the mess that has been left behind in the press box before the season starts in March.

"We want to make this a park for the community and for our kids," Foster said. "Milton doesn't need to be labeled as a few people doing some damage at their little league complex."