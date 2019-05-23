Milton Volunteer Fire Department to celebrate 70 years

Saturday, May 25 is a big day for the Milton Volunteer Fire Department as they celebrate 70 years.

A parade will be held on Main Street in Milton starting at 11 a.m. and will be followed by free food, open house, firefighter challenge, activities for children and much more.

There will also be a free child car seat check where parents and guardians can ensure their child's seat is properly installed.

The event will last until 7 p.m., and the fire department says everyone is welcome.