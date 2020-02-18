Milton floodwall concerns addressed

A planned floodwall in Milton is intended to protect the majority of the town's central business district, but people who live on the other side of the river are concerned the project could make flooding worse for them.

Tuesday the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers addressed concerns at Milton City Hall.

"We want to try to minimize any adverse impacts," project manager Brian Lowe said. "Hundreds of businesses and homes will receive benefits from the construction of this project."

4,200 linear feet of the river will be relocated.

"Our concerns are the river being too close to us now that they're rerouting the river," Karen Cremeans, who lives along Georgia Avenue, said. "It used to spread out into town and level off. It won't do that any more."

Lowe says increased levels of flooding on the other side of the river are not expected to be significant.

"Based on the preliminary hydraulic modeling that was completed for the feasibility study, we don't anticipate at this time significant adverse impacts to properties outside the limits of the levee project itself," Lowe said.

The project manager says those negatively impacted by the construction of this project will be compensated.

Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2021 and be completed by fall of 2024.

The Corps of Engineers is hosting another question-and-answer session at Milton City Hall next Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m.

