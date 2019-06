A man in Milton was arrested for allegedly carrying crystal meth early Tuesday morning.

Milton Police Department says K-9 Patrol Officer Dallas Scarberry saw a suspicious man riding a bicycle on North Main Street in Milton. Upon a consent search of the man, Scarberry found crystal meth.

Tracy Dillon, 48, of Milton, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and arraigned in Cabell County Magistrate Court.

Dillon was later released on a $5,000 bond.