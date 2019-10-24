Milton man charged with impersonating a police officer

A man from Milton is charged with impersonating a police officer, according to Cabell County court records.

Richard Bonci, who's from Milton, West Virginia, is charged with impersonating a police officer.

An officer caught Richard Bonci driving recklessly, turning onto Interstate 64 in Milton, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say, as it turns out, Bonci had a warrant out for impersonating an officer.

The complaint says in July of last year, Bonci approached members of the Barboursville Fire Department and told them he was an undercover officer who was going to make an arrest and needed their help.

The firefighters said Bonci smelled of alcohol and could barely stand or walk.

