Milton officers help with birth of baby

Friday morning was anything but routine for some Milton Police officers.

The department posted on its Facebook page that the officers "witnessed the miracle of life" as both day and midnight shifts responded at shift change to Trenol Road for a teenager giving birth.

Four MPD officers responded as well as West Virginia State Police Trooper Belt and Deputy Jarrell from Cabell County Sheriff's Department.

When officers arrived, they say the girl had already given birth and Ptl. Matt Newcome, a former EMS worker, cleared and maintained the newborn’s airway as Sgt O’Dell worked with the mother who was bleeding badly.

All officers pitched in to help and wrap the baby in blankets until EMS arrived.

According to the post, both mother and child were whisked off to the hospital and six police officers were left contemplating their awesome experience.