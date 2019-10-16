Miners hope to secure pension plans

The pension funds of 25,000 retired West Virginia miners are at risk of failing as the final company paying into the fund is about to declare bankruptcy, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said.

West Virginia miners meet with Senate leaders to help secure their pension plans.

Miners gathered on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday to call for legislation to keep the fund afloat. The pensions were expected to run out of money for payments and benefits in 2022, but now some plans could run out of money as soon as next summer, said Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat.

"Don't let somebody steal your pension," Manchin said to the retired miners. "Don't let somebody steal your health care, and that is exactly what they are doing. This is something that they have paid for, and this is not something that there is a financial guarantee from tax payers."

One of those miners is Rick Ryan. He worked in West Virginia mines for 35 years before retiring and said he will lose everything if his pension fund fails.

"I am not going to be able to afford to keep a house, keep the taxes paid, keep the upkeep on the house," Ryan said. "I've got to sell everything that I have worked for, and I can't start over because no one is going to hire you at our age."

The pensions are insured by the federal government, Manchin said. If the miner pensions run out, he expects the economic impact to be worse than the financial crisis of 2008.