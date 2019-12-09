Mingo County creates program to send boxes to local soldiers deployed abroad

A Facebook group started last month by a local veteran, Donna Smith, is really picking up. Smith started the group called 'Operation Serving Soldiers' with the goal to send boxes to service members from Mingo and Logan counties who are deployed overseas.

These small gifts from home can mean the world to soldiers fighting for our freedom. Small gifts like baked goods and Christmas decorations can go a long way.

Smith, a National Guard recruiter, was deployed when she was 42 while her daughters were finishing high school. At the time of her deployment, Smith received a box from her family. Now she is hoping to give that same piece of home to those deployed in her community.

More than 100 boxes filled with donations are ready to be mailed out from the Beckley area and Logan and Mingo counties in West Virginia, as well as from Pike County, Kentucky, all who have made this possible.

"We really didn't expect it to be this big, but I hope that it grows to where not only will we be helping the West Virginia National Guard soldiers that are deployed, but also different units over the different states," Smith said.

Smith recruited some help to be able to send all of the boxes, especially from Angela Kirk who works in the Mingo Logan National Guard building with Smith.

To follow Smith and her program follow the Facebook group, Operation Serving Soldiers. To donate something to the program, mail it to: 323 22 Mine Rd., Holden, WV 25265.

