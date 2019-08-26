Mingo County hospital implements new program to fight opioid abuse

Williamson Memorial Hospital announced that they will implement a new program to help fight opioid abuse and alcohol dependence Monday afternoon.

The Vivitrol program will now be available in the Williamson Family Care Center. Vivitrol is a non-addictive, monthly injection treatment for opioid and alcohol dependence. The injection provides a placebo effect, and is paired with four hours of a counseling per month.

A press release from Williamson Memorial Hospital says that 90 percent of Vivitrol users had opioid-free weeks after 6 treatments.