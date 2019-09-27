Mingo County man arrested for alleged malicious wounding

Mingo County Sheriff's Department arrested a man late Thursday night on alleged malicious wounding charges.

A Facebook post from the Mingo County Sheriff's Department says the arrest happened at around 11 p.m. on Septmeber 26th.

According to the criminal complaint, Glenn Rasnick, Jr., 47, of Justice, WV, was charged with one count of malicious wounding and one count of assault during commission of a felony.

Rasnick allegedly attacked the victim with a baseball bat. He also allegedly threatened to kill the victim during the assault.