Mingo County man arrested on child endangerment charges

A man from Mingo County faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, after investigators found suspected methamphetamine in a home.

Ricky Lee, 22, of Delbarton, is charged with two counts of battery on an officer, child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance, according to Mingo County court records.

Investigators say Lee was hiding in the closet of a child’s bedroom just before his arrest on Saturday, Aug. 31.

According to the criminal complaint, Lee struck two officers with his fist.

Investigators found suspected meth in a small container, along with a bag full of needles.

Lee was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

