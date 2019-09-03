Mingo County man arrested on child endangerment charges

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man from Mingo County faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, after investigators found suspected methamphetamine in a home.
Ricky Lee, 22, of Delbarton, is charged with two counts of battery on an officer, child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance, according to Mingo County court records.
Investigators say Lee was hiding in the closet of a child’s bedroom just before his arrest on Saturday, Aug. 31.
According to the criminal complaint, Lee struck two officers with his fist.
Investigators found suspected meth in a small container, along with a bag full of needles.
Lee was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail.