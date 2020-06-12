Mingo County reports second COVID-19 related death

The Mingo County Health Department has announced that a second person has passed away due to complications with the coronavirus.

According to the Mingo County Health Department's Facebook page, the victim was a 73-year-old male. He was staying in the University of Kentucky Hospital.

The post says, "The individual was first reported positive by the Mingo County Health Department on May 27, 2020 and was our fifth positive COVID-19 case for Mingo County."

Mingo County's first COVID-19 related death happened on April 15th.

