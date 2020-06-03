Mining company with local operations acquired by European company

A mining company with operations in several counties in our coverage area throughout Kentucky and West Virginia now has a new owner.

Sev.en Energy, a Czech Republic-based company acquired Lexington based Blackhawk Energy, LLC.

In a news release, Blackhawk is one of the largest U.S. metallurgical coal producers, producing an annual production capacity of seven to eight million tons of metallurgical coal among its five underground and open-pit mining complexes in West Virginia and Kentucky. It also owns three thermal coal mine complexes producing 3-4 million tonnes per annum.

While Blackhawk has operations in several states, in West Virginia they own the Blue Creek complex in Kanawha County, the Rockwell Complex in Boone County, the Kanawha Eagle Complex and the Panther Creek Complex in Boone and Kanawha County, and the Hampden Complex in Mingo and Logan County.

In Kentucky, they own the Spurlock Complex in Floyd and Magoffin County.

“This is a significant step for Sev.en Energy as the Group ventures fully into the metallurgical coal mining industry. Blackhawk is a great company with highly productive Tier-1 assets and large coal reserves. We look forward to working with Blackhawk, its management and employees to secure the long-term success of the company and establish a platform for further growth in the region,” said Alan Svoboda, the Executive Director of Sev.en Energy.