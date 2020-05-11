Mining company issues WARN notice; 78 to be laid off

Seventy-eight employees of Panther Creek Mining are losing their jobs.

The Kanawha County Commission says it has received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification for Panther Creek Mining, LLC.

The WARN notice is for operations at 100 Toms Fork Road, Eskdale, which is located in Kanawha County.

The company states that unforeseen business circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are the reason for the layoffs.

“This WARN notice is real example of the toll COVID-19 is taking on our communities and citizens," said Commissioner Ben Salango, "The Panther Creek Mining workers, and their families, depend on these jobs for their livelihood. My thoughts are with the 78 employees as they receive this devastating news.”

“While this is a terrible announcement for mining industry, the real pain will be felt by the 78 employees and hundreds of family members that these jobs supported. I am deeply saddened for these employees and their families,” said Commission President Kent Carper.

The layoffs are set to take place on June 4.