Mining jobs available at Wellmore Energy Company

Wellmore Energy Company's Coal Division is holding a job fair in Pike County Thursday. They also held one on Wednesday.

The job fair is at the Lee Ave. branch of the Pike County Public Library and will stay open until 6 p.m.

Both surface and underground mining positions are available.

Underground:

- Shift/Section Foreman

- Electricians

- Roof Bolt Operators

- Continuous Miner Operators

- Scoop and Shuttle Car Operators

- Maintenance Planners

- Dust Techs

Surface:

- Coal Loader

- Surface Mechanics

- Equipment Operators

The company is accepting applications and resumes for more than 60 positions. It is looking for Kentucky and Virginia Certified applicants.

The jobs come with comprehensive benefits packages. The mine is in the Paw Paw area of Phelps and will employ more than 200 people altogether.

Gary Prater, Director of Human Services and Risk Management, said the company will also be hiring around 30 additional people for a close by surface mine within the next year. He said the potential for more jobs is always on the table.

"That's just for this year. We've got to move on to another super-section. So, it just keeps gaining people over the next two years," Prater said.

The job fair is at the Phelps Branch of the Pike County Public Library from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.