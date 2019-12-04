‘Miracle’ baby survives heart surgery doctors believed would be too dangerous

A 1-year-old girl with a heart defect is recovering from a surgery that will help her continue to grow, despite doctors’ initial fear of performing the procedure.

Phoenix Da’Vine, 1, is recovering at Children’s National Hospital after a successful heart surgery in November. (Source: Family photos/WJLA/CNN)

Phoenix Da’Vine, 1, was born with a heart defect, which prevented the organ from properly circulating oxygen around her body. But she beat the odds when she was taken off life support just 8 months later in April and lived.

Now, the baby and her family are celebrating another medical “miracle” after Phoenix made it through a successful heart surgery that doctors across the country said was too dangerous to perform, according to her mother, Monique Goldring.

Facing the possibility Phoenix would outgrow the shunt that allowed blood to flow to her lungs, her family was desperate.

"[I am] desperately hoping that somebody will be willing to look at her case and perform this surgery on her,” said Goldring in August.

Just a short time later, doctors at Children’s National Hospital decided to take on Phoenix’s case. The baby had a successful surgery in November, meaning the family no longer has to fear her outgrowing her shunt. Doctors also performed a tracheostomy to help with respiratory issues.

Phoenix remains in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit as she recovers.

"Words can't express how grateful I am for Children's National Hospital. They stepped up and saved my daughter's life,” Goldring said. “I am the happiest mother on the face of this earth."

The family is overwhelmed with joy. They celebrated Thanksgiving with Phoenix at the hospital.

