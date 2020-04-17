Missing Mingo County man found alive in closed mine

A man from Mingo County who was reported missing on April 9 was found alive Thursday evening in a closed Mingo County mine, where he had apparently become lost after trespassing, according to the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training.

Timothy Kennedy, 26, was reported missing by a family member.

The investigation led to the Gilbert-area mine, which last produced coal in November 2011.

Rescuers found evidence of copper removal during their search and found Kennedy more than a half mile from the mine entrance.

Kennedy was brought to the surface and was examined before being taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Details regarding his condition have not been released.

MHST had cited the miner owner, Frasier Creek Mining, LLC, on March 9 for failure to abate an order to barricade openings to the mine.