Missing Mingo County man found alive in closed mine

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man from Mingo County who was reported missing on April 9 was found alive Thursday evening in a closed Mingo County mine, where he had apparently become lost after trespassing, according to the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training.
Timothy Kennedy, 26, was reported missing by a family member.
The investigation led to the Gilbert-area mine, which last produced coal in November 2011.
Rescuers found evidence of copper removal during their search and found Kennedy more than a half mile from the mine entrance.
Kennedy was brought to the surface and was examined before being taken to a hospital for an evaluation.
Details regarding his condition have not been released.
MHST had cited the miner owner, Frasier Creek Mining, LLC, on March 9 for failure to abate an order to barricade openings to the mine.