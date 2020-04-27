Missing dog back with family 54 days after tornado destroys their home

After nearly two months on her own, Bella is back home.

The miniature Australian shepherd had been missing since an EF-4 tornado leveled the Putnam County home of Eric and Faith Johnson on March 3rd.

“To say that I wasn’t starting to lose hope in ever finding her again would be a lie,” Eric Johnson posted on Facebook. “Me and my wife would pray daily that God was keeping her safe out there until he brought her home to us.”

Bella was captured Sunday about 4 miles from her home. Several neighbors had seen her lurking in the area but none had been able to catch her.

Several people were able to corner Bella in a narrow passageway between two buildings.

Bella was filthy but has had a bath and is back with her family.

“At the moment our miracle dog has a full belly of food and is currently sleeping in a warm bed where she belongs,” Johnson said.

Welcome home, Bella.

