Missing girl returns home safe in Bidwell, Ohio

After a tough three-hour ordeal, a young girl is back in her mother’s arms.

Five-year-old Emma Martin was found near her home on Ohio State Route 160 after Gallia County officials were investigating a possible abduction.

According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, deputies responded to a call that 5-year-old Emma Martin had been abducted after some men in a black car pulled over in front of her home on state Route 160 and started antagonizing her and her older brother.

“Next thing you know, my son runs in screaming that a rock had hit somebody’s car and they got mad and stopped and backed up to them and was cussing at them and screaming at them,” Emma’s mother Jodie Martin said. “So I jumped up and ran to go out to her and they were gone. The car and her.”

According to Jodie, Emma ran into a nearby building and then later climbed out to a nearby wooded area. Gallia County officials, as well as the Ohio Child Abduction Response Team, started searching for Emma. She was eventually found when an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter's light guided her back to safety.

Despite the scare, Jodie says reuniting with her daughter is something she will never forget.

“It was the best feeling in the world … tears of joy,” Jodie said. “I mean, I thought she was gone. I was relieved that nobody had taken her. I was worried, making sure she wasn't hurt.”

At the time when Gallia County officials thought they were dealing with an abduction, cars had been stopped as far away as Columbus.