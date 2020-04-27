Missing teen in Johnson County

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing teenager.

Deputies say Allison Honeycutt, 13, left her residence in Sitka around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say she was possibly wearing a black hoodie and green shirt. Honeycutt is 5'3", 230lbs and has brown hair.

Law enforcement says they do not know if she is alone or with another person. Officers say they believe she may have left the state with a man she met on social media.

The sheriff's office says they believe she may be in danger.

If you have any information on Honeycutt's whereabouts, call the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Johnson County 911, KSP or your local law enforcement agency.