Mixed reaction to approval of Huntington's first rooftop bar

A nearby landlord in downtown Huntington is concerned a rooftop bar will decrease his property values.

"We’re going to have some things that are going to make it really look nice up there you won’t know where you're at,” he said.

He’s the owner of LaFontaine’s Tobacco & Wine Shop in Huntington. Now his business is expanding, literally toward the sky, as they open a rooftop bar and lounge.

"So over the last couple years in different towns like Nashville, I've been there and I’ve been to Lexington, all these places are coming up with it,” he said.

Gleason first got the idea from his son. After years of planning, Huntington’s Board of Zoning approved the rooftop concept on Tuesday, which is exciting news to some Huntington residents.

"Skyline of the whole town, a good panorama, I think people will really enjoy that,” Sarah Reynolds-Shangler said.

"Check out something new in the city and be so exciting,” Riana Webb said.

However, not everyone is on board with the plan.

"It would disrupt not only the businesses in the St. James and my own but the apartments,” said Jesse Leftwich.

Leftwich owns the buildings next to LaFontaine’s on both sides and is worried that he will lose renters because of noise and smoking.

"The fact that he had a view, a skyline view, of the entire area over 5th Avenue, now it'll be gone, he'll be looking at a wall,” Leftwich said.

He says this will impact his tenants like Jason Milstead.

"He’s a blue collar worker. He’s lived there 20 years, it’s his home. They're destroying his home,” Leftwich said.

But Gleason says with the insulation wall noise won’t be an issue and light will still come through.

"You’ve been to places before you couldn’t hear yourself talk, it won’t be like that at all. If we have anything going, it'll be music as a background,” Gleason said.

Now he says, the sky's the limit for future rooftops.

"I think when people come to Huntington, they'll say do you have a rooftop bar and we'll be the ones that do have it and I’m sure there’s going to be people that follow,” Gleason said.

The owner of LaFontaine's says he will be in communication with the health department to make sure they are compliant with smoking.

Construction is expected to start Sept. 1, and they estimate it will take about six months to complete.