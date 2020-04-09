Mobile homes moved off foundation after tornado touches down in Vinton County

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado with estimated winds up to 90 miles per hour touched down just west of Wilkesville, Ohio, early Thursday morning.

As storms ripped through the area, the new home of the Caudill family was moved off its foundation, and their garage was left in ruins.

“They hadn't even finished moving everything in and unpacking and something like that comes through and happens, so it definitely put a setback on everything,” Olivia Caudill said.

They weren't the only ones, Thomas Spurling woke up to the commotion.

“We just went to bed and somewhere around 12:30 this morning, this loud, howling … I don't even know how to explain it, [a] freight train, and next thing I know we're being slammed down on the ground,” Spurling said.

Spurling says he woke to check up on his neighbor Faith Thacker. He also says that she was able to get out of the home and into her car as the storms were happening

Thacker’s family tells us that she could not find a company to insure her home.

“I think this is the worst I’ve ever seen around here,” Caudill said. “You've seen trees down and flooding, but I think this the worst thing that I think has ever come through here.”

While there's a lot of damage and debris everywhere, residents say this is not something that will stop them from carrying on.

Vinton County emergency officials say no one was during the storm.