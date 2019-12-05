Mom accused of stabbing 4-month-old during Thanksgiving dinner

Kentucky State Police have arrested a mother accused of stabbing her 4-month-old during a struggle with the child's father at a Thanksgiving gathering.

The child was taken to a the hospital Wednesday. An update on the baby's condition hasn't been given.

Arrest documents show 38-year-old Katherine Stepp is charged with assault, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Floyd County on Monday, Dec. 9.

Officials say Stepp's boyfriend, Adam Jude, is still at large.

Family members told trooper Shane Jacobs that Stepp and her boyfriend showed up to a Thanksgiving gathering intoxicated, began fighting over the baby and eventually injured the child's calf. The trooper says she then resisted arrest.

"Came to a Thanksgiving here in Floyd County and there was an argument between them," said Assistant Floyd County Attorney Tyler Green. "During the argument, at some point, a young child was stabbed in the leg."

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.