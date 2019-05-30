UPDATE | Mom convicted after baby tests positive for meth

UPDATE: 5/30/19

It only took a jury 34 minutes to return a guilty verdict in the case against a mom whose baby ingested meth.

Miranda Taylor, who's in her mid 20s and from Elkview, West Virginia, faces child neglect charges. Investigators say Taylor's 10-month-old son tested positive for meth.

According to Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller MirandaTaylor was convicted of child neglect and child neglect causing injury.

She faces up to eight years in prison when she is sentenced.

In July of 2018 Taylor's mother called 911 and said that the baby was "acting funny" and may have ingested drugs.

At the time the hospital staff told police the child was also restless and reaching for non-existent objects. They attribute that behavior to the child ingesting an illegal drug.

UPDATE 5/29/19 @ 1:25 p.m.

Jury selection started Wednesday in the trial of a woman whose 10-month-old son tested positive for meth last July.

Miranda Taylor, who's in her mid 20s and from Elkview, faces child neglect charges.

Taylor's mother called 911 after her grandson overdosed. She says the baby was "acting funny" and may have ingested drugs.

The infant was taken to CAMC Women's and Children's Hospital where he was later released.

The grandmother says Taylor is a known drug user.

