Mom enters plea for leaving son in hot car

A mother has entered a plea agreement for leaving her three-month-old baby in a hot car at Walmart in Southridge.

Monica Keaton was in court Tuesday where she entered what is a called a 'high-low' plea.

Keaton pleaded guilty to a felony charge of child neglect causing significant risk of injury or death, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

She also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of child neglect causing injury.

As part of the 'high-low' plea, Keaton is placed on supervised probation for two years. If she meets all the requirements, the felony charge will be dropped.

If at any time she does not meet the requirements, she will be sentenced for the felony and will have to register on the child abuse registry.

The plea stems from an incident back in July of 2019, when Keaton left her three-month-old locked in a hot car while she went shopping at Walmart in Southridge. A woman in the parking lot noticed the child and called police.

According to police, security video showed Keaton in the store for about 40 minutes while her son was in the car. Crews said the car was about 129 degrees that day.

Keaton is scheduled to be back in court in 2022.

To see our previous coverage of the case, click here.