Mom pleads guilty to killing 1 child, trying to kill another

A West Virginia mother has admitted to killing one of her children and trying to kill another.

The Berkeley County prosecutor told news outlets that 46-year-old Julie Ann Orellana pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The charges came in the 2018 fatal shooting of Orellana's 8-year-old daughter and the wounding of her 11-year-old daughter.

Court records show police have said that Orellana indicated that she intended to kill both of her children, then take her own life.

The prosecutor said a jury will decide whether Orellana will be eligible for parole when she is sentenced.