Mom saves toddler daughter from nearly drowning

A family in Huntington spent Sunday celebrating their 2-year-old daughter's "second birth" after she fell into a pool Saturday and was founding floating in the deep end by her mom.

Anneliese Caserta says she thought her daughter, Claire, was playing on a swing set at a friend's house while Anneliese was putting air in her daughter's floats when divine intervention stepped in.

"After a minute, I thought I better go check on her," recalled Anneliese. "During that time when I went to look for her, she was just kind of floating in the water at the deep end of the pool."

Anneliese says she jumped in to save her daughter. She doesn't remember everything that happened, except getting Claire out of the water and starting CPR until help got there.

"It happened so fast. There was no noise. I mean, I was sitting out there."

Anneliese says in what only seemed like 90 seconds, Boyd County deputies and EMS were on scene to take over until get Claire flown to a Huntington hospital.

"It's good to see the system work effectively," said Boyd County deputy Steve Lake, who was one of the first on scene. "Family got her out of the water, initiated CPR, called 911 quickly, was dispatched quickly, and we had units less than a mile away on scene in minutes."

"Later that evening she told us what happened," Anneliese said. "I couldn't get out of my mind what was she doing ... and she said she was trying to get a donut float out of the deep end and I guess it just got out of her way. She said, 'I tried to say 'Mommy' but couldn't.' "

Anneliese says she keeps replaying the moments in her head.

"I've read all these stories and I always thought that would never happen to me because I'm always very vigilant watching them. I would never leave them outside by themselves or near a pool and I was literally out there with them."

Claire was released early Sunday afternoon and her family threw her a "rebirth" party.

"Every year we want to celebrate this time because it was a rebirth for her. It means she has such a purpose."

Claire has a follow-up appointment set for Tuesday, but is expected to make a full recovery.

