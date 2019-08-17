Moms demand action rally in Charleston

Protesters rallied in the Moms Demand Action protest in Charleston Saturday in light of the recent mass shootings around the country.

"We fully support the second amendment, we're not trying to take anyone's guns away," said Tosha Pelfrey, Chapter Leader for Moms Demand Action. "We just want sensible gun safety legislation, we acknowledge that gun violence is a problem in our country and we need to do something about it."

Protesters met outside U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito's (R-W.Va.) office building in hopes of gaining support with adopting an updated federal background check bill for gun owners.

"The majority of Americans agree that background checks save lives, they want us to close the loop hole in background checks and that's all we're asking. We're asking our representatives to represent us and do what we want and that's to pass an update of a background check law," said Pelfrey.

Other protesters say this is not a political party issue.

"I think it's important to turn the conversation from a political conversation, because it is a non-bipartisan issue that people support background checks," said Jeanette Rowsey, a Huntington resident.

Rowsey also says, while the protest is in light of the recent mass shootings, they are focusing on all gun violence.

"We need to look at this as a public health and safety issue regarding people who might be vulnerable to depression you know the suicide rates are high gun rates by suicide are in big danger."

One protester says she lost a classmate while in high school to gun violence, which is why she wanted to show up and have her voice heard.

"I think this is an issue we can all come together around," said Caitlin Coillberg, the Minister for the Unitarian Universalist in Charleston. "It's just so clear our children are in danger, our communities are in danger, we need to do something and there are many easy common sense things that can be done and have been done elsewhere."

WSAZ did reach out to Senator Capito to ask for comment on the subject:

"What happened in Texas and Ohio was horrifying and heartbreaking," said Senator Capito. "There is absolutely no place in America—or anywhere—for this kind of hate, bigotry, and racism. There are steps we can take to address this kind of violence, and it’s important that we seriously address these issues.”

